Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1299, closed at ₹1292.1, with a high of ₹1301.1 and a low of ₹1276.6. The market cap stood at 400778.73 cr, with a 52-week high of 1308.55 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume was 133624 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1306.65
|Support 1
|1282.2
|Resistance 2
|1316.25
|Support 2
|1267.35
|Resistance 3
|1331.1
|Support 3
|1257.75
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1315.5, 1.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1301.1 & ₹1276.6 yesterday to end at ₹1296.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend