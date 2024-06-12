Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1190.85, with a close price of ₹1193.85. The high for the day was ₹1205.9, and the low was ₹1187.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹369795.06 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1241.9, and the 52-week low at ₹921. The BSE volume recorded was 38009 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been varying in the range of 1201.33 and 1190.83 levels over the past hour. Traders could contemplate rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support of 1190.83 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1201.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1181.01
|10 Days
|1171.60
|20 Days
|1151.35
|50 Days
|1104.10
|100 Days
|1095.97
|300 Days
|1061.97
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1195.55, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1193.85
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1195.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1185.65 and ₹1204.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1185.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1204.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1208.62 and 1194.77 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1194.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1208.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1193.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1205.9 & ₹1187.65 yesterday to end at ₹1193.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend