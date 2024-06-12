Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1193.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1195.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 1190.85, with a close price of 1193.85. The high for the day was 1205.9, and the low was 1187.65. The market capitalization stood at 369795.06 crore. The 52-week high was at 1241.9, and the 52-week low at 921. The BSE volume recorded was 38009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been varying in the range of 1201.33 and 1190.83 levels over the past hour. Traders could contemplate rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support of 1190.83 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1201.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1181.01
10 Days1171.60
20 Days1151.35
50 Days1104.10
100 Days1095.97
300 Days1061.97
12 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1195.55, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1193.85

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1195.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1185.65 and 1204.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1185.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1204.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1208.62 and 1194.77 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1194.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1208.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1193.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1205.9 & 1187.65 yesterday to end at 1193.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

