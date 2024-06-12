Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

2 min read . 12:37 PM IST Trade

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1193.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1195.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.