Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1004.85 and closed at ₹1007.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1010.65 and a low of ₹984.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹311,687.63 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹934, with a BSE volume of 80,827 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹1005.20. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have dropped by 1.14%, also standing at ₹1005.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|-9.95%
|6 Months
|-10.38%
|YTD
|-3.81%
|1 Year
|-1.14%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1017.73
|Support 1
|991.08
|Resistance 2
|1027.52
|Support 2
|974.22
|Resistance 3
|1044.38
|Support 3
|964.43
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 29.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1010.65 & ₹984.25 yesterday to end at ₹1006.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.