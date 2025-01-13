Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1058.95 and closed at ₹1061.55, reaching a high of ₹1064.20 and a low of ₹1037. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹322,154.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,535 shares for the day.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1056.43
|Support 1
|1028.58
|Resistance 2
|1074.57
|Support 2
|1018.87
|Resistance 3
|1084.28
|Support 3
|1000.73
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1360.0, 30.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|16
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 34 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1064.2 & ₹1037 yesterday to end at ₹1040.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend