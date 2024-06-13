Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1193.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1187.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at 1190.85 and closed at 1193.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1205.9 and the low was 1184.05. The market cap stood at 366844.73 crore. The 52-week high was 1241.9 and the 52-week low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 102174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1193.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1205.9 & 1184.05 yesterday to end at 1193.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

