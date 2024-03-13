Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1104.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank opened at ₹1103.45 and closed at ₹1104.45 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1121 and the low was ₹1085. The market capitalization stood at 338172.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1151.5, and the low was ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 188711 shares.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:43 AM IST
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.88%
3 Months
-8.43%
6 Months
9.6%
YTD
-0.48%
1 Year
31.8%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01:37 AM IST
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST
