Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1104.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank opened at 1103.45 and closed at 1104.45 on the last day. The high for the day was 1121 and the low was 1085. The market capitalization stood at 338172.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1151.5, and the low was 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 188711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-8.43%
6 Months9.6%
YTD-0.48%
1 Year31.8%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1095.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1104.45

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1095.95, with a decrease of 0.77% from the previous trading day. The net change is -8.5.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1104.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 188,711 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1104.45.

