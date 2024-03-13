Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank opened at ₹1103.45 and closed at ₹1104.45 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1121 and the low was ₹1085. The market capitalization stood at 338172.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1151.5, and the low was ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 188711 shares.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-8.43%
|6 Months
|9.6%
|YTD
|-0.48%
|1 Year
|31.8%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1095.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1104.45
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1095.95, with a decrease of 0.77% from the previous trading day. The net change is -8.5.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1104.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 188,711 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1104.45.