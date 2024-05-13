Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1123, closed at ₹1115.2, with a high of ₹1140 and a low of ₹1113.45. The market capitalization was ₹345997.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1182.8 and a 52-week low of ₹865.25. The BSE volume for the day was 405033 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1113.85. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 25.02%, reaching ₹1113.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.87%
|3 Months
|4.97%
|6 Months
|8.83%
|YTD
|1.61%
|1 Year
|25.02%
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1136.08
|Support 1
|1109.43
|Resistance 2
|1151.37
|Support 2
|1098.07
|Resistance 3
|1162.73
|Support 3
|1082.78
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1140 & ₹1113.45 yesterday to end at ₹1115.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!