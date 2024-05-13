Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1115.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1120.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1123, closed at 1115.2, with a high of 1140 and a low of 1113.45. The market capitalization was 345997.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 1182.8 and a 52-week low of 865.25. The BSE volume for the day was 405033 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.54% and is currently trading at 1113.85. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 25.02%, reaching 1113.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.87%
3 Months4.97%
6 Months8.83%
YTD1.61%
1 Year25.02%
13 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11136.08Support 11109.43
Resistance 21151.37Support 21098.07
Resistance 31162.73Support 31082.78
13 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 12.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3433
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11396 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1115.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1140 & 1113.45 yesterday to end at 1115.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

