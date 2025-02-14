Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1006.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹1006.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1017.40 and a low of ₹1002 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹312090.03 crore, Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1339.55, while its 52-week low is ₹934. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,639 shares for the day.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1016.58
|Support 1
|1000.18
|Resistance 2
|1025.22
|Support 2
|992.42
|Resistance 3
|1032.98
|Support 3
|983.78
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 28.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 47 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1017.40 & ₹1002 yesterday to end at ₹1008.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.