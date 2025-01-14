Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 14 Jan 2025, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 1040.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1048.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1029.85 and closed at 1040.8, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1062.9 and a low of 1024 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 322,123.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95, with a trading volume of 157,240 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1040.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1062.9 & 1024 yesterday to end at 1048.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

