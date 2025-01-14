Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1029.85 and closed at ₹1040.8, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1062.9 and a low of ₹1024 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹322,123.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, with a trading volume of 157,240 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1040.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1062.9 & ₹1024 yesterday to end at ₹1048.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend