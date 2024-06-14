Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1187.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1175.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1200.6, closed at 1187.45, with a high of 1201.2 and a low of 1173.35. The market capitalization was 363214.74 crore with a 52-week high of 1241.9 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume for the day was 60226 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11193.37Support 11164.97
Resistance 21211.88Support 21155.08
Resistance 31221.77Support 31136.57
14 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 7.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9734 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1187.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1201.2 & 1173.35 yesterday to end at 1187.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

