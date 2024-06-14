Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1200.6, closed at ₹1187.45, with a high of ₹1201.2 and a low of ₹1173.35. The market capitalization was ₹363214.74 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1241.9 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 60226 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1193.37
|Support 1
|1164.97
|Resistance 2
|1211.88
|Support 2
|1155.08
|Resistance 3
|1221.77
|Support 3
|1136.57
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 7.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1201.2 & ₹1173.35 yesterday to end at ₹1187.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend