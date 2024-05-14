Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1115.15, closed at ₹1119.9 with a high of ₹1136.25 and a low of ₹1105.55. The market capitalization was ₹349888.63 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low was at ₹865.25. On the BSE, the trading volume was 262993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank touched a high of 1129.35 & a low of 1118.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1127.82
|Support 1
|1116.82
|Resistance 2
|1134.08
|Support 2
|1112.08
|Resistance 3
|1138.82
|Support 3
|1105.82
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 1.13% to reach ₹1122.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. While ICICI Bank is declining, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.07%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1121.55
|-6.0
|-0.53
|1169.3
|898.85
|787590.05
|State Bank Of India
|809.35
|0.5
|0.06
|839.6
|543.15
|722313.47
|Axis Bank
|1122.05
|-12.8
|-1.13
|1182.8
|909.1
|346328.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1643.0
|1.85
|0.11
|2063.0
|1544.15
|326615.26
|Punjab National Bank
|123.3
|0.3
|0.24
|142.9
|48.25
|135765.82
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a potential downward trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1128.7, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1134.85
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1128.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1114.07 and ₹1142.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1114.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1142.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by -0.45% and is currently trading at ₹1129.75. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have seen a price increase of 24.31% to ₹1129.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|5.62%
|6 Months
|10.4%
|YTD
|2.69%
|1 Year
|24.31%
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1142.82
|Support 1
|1114.07
|Resistance 2
|1152.68
|Support 2
|1095.18
|Resistance 3
|1171.57
|Support 3
|1085.32
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11194 k
The trading volume yesterday was 48.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1119.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1136.25 & ₹1105.55 yesterday to end at ₹1119.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
