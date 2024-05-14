Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1134.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1128.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1115.15, closed at 1119.9 with a high of 1136.25 and a low of 1105.55. The market capitalization was 349888.63 crore. The 52-week high was at 1182.8 and the 52-week low was at 865.25. On the BSE, the trading volume was 262993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank touched a high of 1129.35 & a low of 1118.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11127.82Support 11116.82
Resistance 21134.08Support 21112.08
Resistance 31138.82Support 31105.82
14 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 1.13% to reach 1122.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. While ICICI Bank is declining, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1121.55-6.0-0.531169.3898.85787590.05
State Bank Of India809.350.50.06839.6543.15722313.47
Axis Bank1122.05-12.8-1.131182.8909.1346328.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1643.01.850.112063.01544.15326615.26
Punjab National Bank123.30.30.24142.948.25135765.82
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a potential downward trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1128.7, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1134.85

Axis Bank share price is at 1128.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1114.07 and 1142.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1114.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1142.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by -0.45% and is currently trading at 1129.75. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have seen a price increase of 24.31% to 1129.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months5.62%
6 Months10.4%
YTD2.69%
1 Year24.31%
14 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11142.82Support 11114.07
Resistance 21152.68Support 21095.18
Resistance 31171.57Support 31085.32
14 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3433
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11194 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1119.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1136.25 & 1105.55 yesterday to end at 1119.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

