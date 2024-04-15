Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors Pull Out Amid Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1087.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1071.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.