Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors Pull Out Amid Economic Uncertainty

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1079.95, reached a high of ₹1096, and a low of ₹1071.1 before closing at ₹1087.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹330873.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1151.5 and ₹844.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 519,450 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|-6.35%
|6 Months
|7.99%
|YTD
|-2.62%
|1 Year
|24.19%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1071.95 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -15.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 519,450 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1087.3.
