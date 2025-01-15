Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1048.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹1048.95. The stock experienced a daily high of ₹1061.45 and a low of ₹1046.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹324,785.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, with a BSE trading volume of 194,939 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1360.0, 29.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|16
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1061.45 & ₹1046.3 yesterday to end at ₹1054.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend