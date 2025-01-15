Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1048.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.1 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1048.05 and closed slightly higher at 1048.95. The stock experienced a daily high of 1061.45 and a low of 1046.30. The market capitalization stood at 324,785.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95, with a BSE trading volume of 194,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1360.0, 29.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191816
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6838 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1048.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1061.45 & 1046.3 yesterday to end at 1054.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.