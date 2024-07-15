Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1291.65, closing at ₹1296.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹1291.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹407318.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1339.55 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume was 624354 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹1310.95. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 37.20% to ₹1310.95. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.35%
|3 Months
|13.15%
|6 Months
|17.58%
|YTD
|19.5%
|1 Year
|37.2%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1339.77
|Support 1
|1294.02
|Resistance 2
|1362.58
|Support 2
|1271.08
|Resistance 3
|1385.52
|Support 3
|1248.27
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1321.0, 0.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 624 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1339.55 & ₹1291.65 yesterday to end at ₹1317.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend