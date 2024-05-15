Active Stocks
Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1126.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

50 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1122.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1126.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Axis Bank Share Price Highlights

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank opened at 1127.05, reached a high of 1135.65, a low of 1118.3, and closed at 1134.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 347155.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1182.8 and 909.1 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Axis Bank was 81299 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:07:02 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35:14 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 18.40%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.60% and 17.28% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:07:06 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stood at 1127591.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and a profit growth of �% for the quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:31:09 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 12.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:00:52 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price rose by 0.4% to reach 1126.85, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Punjab National Bank's shares are declining, whereas ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1124.63.80.341169.3898.85789731.87
State Bank Of India820.42.250.28839.6543.15732175.16
Axis Bank1126.854.50.41182.8909.1347810.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1649.02.90.182063.01544.15327808.01
Punjab National Bank124.25-1.5-1.19142.948.25136811.87
15 May 2024, 05:33:57 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1119 and a high of 1130.5. The stock experienced a range of 11.5 throughout the trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:37:19 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:52:01 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -0.51% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 3 PM is 0.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1126.85, a decrease of 0.4%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:49:09 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed today at ₹1126.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price closed the day at 1126.85 - a 0.4% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1133.6 , 1138.7 , 1146.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1121.0 , 1113.5 , 1108.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:32:46 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:13:48 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1129.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1129.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1115.2 and 1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:42 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 03:00:35 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1125.25
10 Days1138.68
20 Days1099.30
50 Days1083.14
100 Days1087.71
300 Days1043.97
15 May 2024, 02:56:02 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.08% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Axis Bank until 2 PM is down by 15.08% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at 1125.6, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:35:45 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a peak of 1127.0 and a low of 1119.85 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1124.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.02Support 11120.87
Resistance 21131.08Support 21116.78
Resistance 31135.17Support 31113.72
15 May 2024, 02:11:09 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:01:36 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1124.35, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1124.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1115.2 and 1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45:51 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.75% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 1 PM is 16.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1121.65, down by 0.06%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:35:50 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1127.2 and 1120.25 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1120.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1127.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11124.9Support 11119.6
Resistance 21128.1Support 21117.5
Resistance 31130.2Support 31114.3
15 May 2024, 01:10:05 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 1.0%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:06:28 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock reached a low of 1119 and a high of 1130.5.

15 May 2024, 12:48:00 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.26% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM is down by 8.26% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1123.6, reflecting a decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:34:30 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a high of 1125.95 and a low of 1119.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1122.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11127.2Support 11120.25
Resistance 21130.05Support 21116.15
Resistance 31134.15Support 31113.3
15 May 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1125.25
10 Days1138.68
20 Days1099.30
50 Days1083.14
100 Days1087.71
300 Days1043.97
15 May 2024, 12:26:00 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:19:20 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1125.8, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1125.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1115.2 and 1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:54:52 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -19.01% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 19.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1120.35, a decrease of 0.18%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:43:06 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1127.33 and 1117.83 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support level of 1117.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1127.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11122.97Support 11118.27
Resistance 21125.98Support 21116.58
Resistance 31127.67Support 31113.57
15 May 2024, 11:21:37 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1122.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1122.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1115.2 and 1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:11:39 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.05% to reach 1122.9, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas State Bank Of India and Punjab National Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1117.75-3.05-0.271169.3898.85784921.57
State Bank Of India822.254.10.5839.6543.15733826.22
Axis Bank1122.90.550.051182.8909.1346590.99
Kotak Mahindra Bank1645.7-0.4-0.022063.01544.15327151.99
Punjab National Bank126.650.90.72142.948.25139454.51
15 May 2024, 11:03:59 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.53% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 10 AM is 27.53% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1121.95, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:35:44 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1130.5 & a low of 1121.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11127.33Support 11117.83
Resistance 21133.67Support 21114.67
Resistance 31136.83Support 31108.33
15 May 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:59:20 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock rose by 0.35% to reach 1126.3, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. While ICICI Bank is experiencing a decline, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing an uptick in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1118.8-2.0-0.181169.3898.85785658.91
State Bank Of India821.73.550.43839.6543.15733335.36
Axis Bank1126.33.950.351182.8909.1347640.42
Kotak Mahindra Bank1647.51.40.092063.01544.15327509.82
Punjab National Bank126.851.10.87142.948.25139674.73
15 May 2024, 09:47:05 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:37:49 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1122.9, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1122.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1115.2 and 1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:24:23 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.26% today, reaching 1125.25. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 22.61%, also reaching 1125.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months2.64%
6 Months9.51%
YTD1.86%
1 Year22.61%
15 May 2024, 08:52:05 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11133.2Support 11115.2
Resistance 21143.65Support 21107.65
Resistance 31151.2Support 31097.2
15 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10428 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

15 May 2024, 08:05:40 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1134.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1135.65 & 1118.3 yesterday to end at 1134.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

