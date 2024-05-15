Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at 1126.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's 1122.35

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank opened at ₹1127.05, reached a high of ₹1135.65, a low of ₹1118.3, and closed at ₹1134.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹347155.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1182.8 and ₹909.1 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Axis Bank was 81299 shares.
Disclaimer
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 18.40%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.60% and 17.28% respectively.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stood at 1127591.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and a profit growth of �% for the quarter.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price rose by 0.4% to reach ₹1126.85, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Punjab National Bank's shares are declining, whereas ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1124.6
|3.8
|0.34
|1169.3
|898.85
|789731.87
|State Bank Of India
|820.4
|2.25
|0.28
|839.6
|543.15
|732175.16
|Axis Bank
|1126.85
|4.5
|0.4
|1182.8
|909.1
|347810.18
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1649.0
|2.9
|0.18
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327808.01
|Punjab National Bank
|124.25
|-1.5
|-1.19
|142.9
|48.25
|136811.87
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1119 and a high of ₹1130.5. The stock experienced a range of ₹11.5 throughout the trading day.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 3 PM is 0.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1126.85, a decrease of 0.4%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price closed the day at ₹1126.85 - a 0.4% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1133.6 , 1138.7 , 1146.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1121.0 , 1113.5 , 1108.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1129.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1115.2 and ₹1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1125.25
|10 Days
|1138.68
|20 Days
|1099.30
|50 Days
|1083.14
|100 Days
|1087.71
|300 Days
|1043.97
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Axis Bank until 2 PM is down by 15.08% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹1125.6, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a peak of 1127.0 and a low of 1119.85 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1124.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.02
|Support 1
|1120.87
|Resistance 2
|1131.08
|Support 2
|1116.78
|Resistance 3
|1135.17
|Support 3
|1113.72
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1124.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1115.2 and ₹1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 1 PM is 16.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1121.65, down by 0.06%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1127.2 and 1120.25 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1120.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1127.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1124.9
|Support 1
|1119.6
|Resistance 2
|1128.1
|Support 2
|1117.5
|Resistance 3
|1130.2
|Support 3
|1114.3
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock reached a low of ₹1119 and a high of ₹1130.5.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM is down by 8.26% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1123.6, reflecting a decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a high of 1125.95 and a low of 1119.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1122.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1127.2
|Support 1
|1120.25
|Resistance 2
|1130.05
|Support 2
|1116.15
|Resistance 3
|1134.15
|Support 3
|1113.3
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1125.25
|10 Days
|1138.68
|20 Days
|1099.30
|50 Days
|1083.14
|100 Days
|1087.71
|300 Days
|1043.97
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1125.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1115.2 and ₹1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 19.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1120.35, a decrease of 0.18%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1127.33 and 1117.83 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support level of 1117.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1127.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1122.97
|Support 1
|1118.27
|Resistance 2
|1125.98
|Support 2
|1116.58
|Resistance 3
|1127.67
|Support 3
|1113.57
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1122.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1115.2 and ₹1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.05% to reach ₹1122.9, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas State Bank Of India and Punjab National Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1117.75
|-3.05
|-0.27
|1169.3
|898.85
|784921.57
|State Bank Of India
|822.25
|4.1
|0.5
|839.6
|543.15
|733826.22
|Axis Bank
|1122.9
|0.55
|0.05
|1182.8
|909.1
|346590.99
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1645.7
|-0.4
|-0.02
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327151.99
|Punjab National Bank
|126.65
|0.9
|0.72
|142.9
|48.25
|139454.51
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 10 AM is 27.53% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1121.95, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1130.5 & a low of 1121.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1127.33
|Support 1
|1117.83
|Resistance 2
|1133.67
|Support 2
|1114.67
|Resistance 3
|1136.83
|Support 3
|1108.33
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock rose by 0.35% to reach ₹1126.3, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. While ICICI Bank is experiencing a decline, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing an uptick in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1118.8
|-2.0
|-0.18
|1169.3
|898.85
|785658.91
|State Bank Of India
|821.7
|3.55
|0.43
|839.6
|543.15
|733335.36
|Axis Bank
|1126.3
|3.95
|0.35
|1182.8
|909.1
|347640.42
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1647.5
|1.4
|0.09
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327509.82
|Punjab National Bank
|126.85
|1.1
|0.87
|142.9
|48.25
|139674.73
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1122.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1115.2 and ₹1133.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1115.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.26% today, reaching ₹1125.25. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 22.61%, also reaching ₹1125.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|3 Months
|2.64%
|6 Months
|9.51%
|YTD
|1.86%
|1 Year
|22.61%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1133.2
|Support 1
|1115.2
|Resistance 2
|1143.65
|Support 2
|1107.65
|Resistance 3
|1151.2
|Support 3
|1097.2
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1135.65 & ₹1118.3 yesterday to end at ₹1134.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!