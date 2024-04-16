Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1058.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1062.05, reached a high of 1070, and a low of 1055.7 before closing at 1073.6. The market capitalization stood at 326,736.93 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5, while the 52-week low was 844.05. The BSE volume for the day was 265,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:45 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.5, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1058.55

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1055.5 with a percent change of -0.29% and a net change of -3.05 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:41:11 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 17.3 (-20.82%) & 12.25 (-24.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 12.65 (+18.22%) & 9.3 (+18.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India749.5-7.35-0.97793.5525.25668899.66
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.8-8.05-0.452063.01666.8355553.9
Axis Bank1053.0-5.55-0.521151.5850.0323992.52
Punjab National Bank131.0-1.85-1.39138.347.35144244.3
Bank Of Baroda258.5-2.85-1.09285.5169.15133679.71
16 Apr 2024, 10:22:14 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1058.55

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1052, showing a decrease of -0.62% in percentage change and a net change of -6.55.

16 Apr 2024, 10:13:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between 1044.5 as the low and 1054.6 as the high for the day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:01:59 AM IST

Axis Bank April futures opened at 1051.0 as against previous close of 1061.2

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.7 with a bid price of 1053.35 and an offer price of 1053.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 625. The stock has an open interest of 53,746,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:44:07 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052.6, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1058.55

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1052.6 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -5.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months-5.59%
6 Months5.29%
YTD-4.02%
1 Year22.4%
16 Apr 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1058.55, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1073.6

Axis Bank stock price is currently at 1058.55, which represents a decrease of 1.4%. The net change is -15.05, indicating a downward movement in the stock value.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02:59 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1073.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 265,799 shares with a closing price of 1073.6.

