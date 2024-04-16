Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1062.05, reached a high of ₹1070, and a low of ₹1055.7 before closing at ₹1073.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹326,736.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5, while the 52-week low was ₹844.05. The BSE volume for the day was 265,799 shares.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.5, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1058.55
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1055.5 with a percent change of -0.29% and a net change of -3.05 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Axis Bank
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹17.3 (-20.82%) & ₹12.25 (-24.15%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.65 (+18.22%) & ₹9.3 (+18.47%) respectively.
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|749.5
|-7.35
|-0.97
|793.5
|525.25
|668899.66
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1789.8
|-8.05
|-0.45
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355553.9
|Axis Bank
|1053.0
|-5.55
|-0.52
|1151.5
|850.0
|323992.52
|Punjab National Bank
|131.0
|-1.85
|-1.39
|138.3
|47.35
|144244.3
|Bank Of Baroda
|258.5
|-2.85
|-1.09
|285.5
|169.15
|133679.71
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹1044.5 as the low and ₹1054.6 as the high for the day.
Axis Bank April futures opened at 1051.0 as against previous close of 1061.2
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.7 with a bid price of 1053.35 and an offer price of 1053.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 625. The stock has an open interest of 53,746,250.
Axis Bank Live Updates
AXIS BANK
AXIS BANK
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|5.29%
|YTD
|-4.02%
|1 Year
|22.4%
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1073.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 265,799 shares with a closing price of ₹1073.6.
