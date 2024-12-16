Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1144 and closed slightly higher at ₹1145.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1151 and a low of ₹1113.95. With a market capitalization of ₹355,309.5 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects a strong position despite being below its 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and above its 52-week low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 169,147 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1161.72
|Support 1
|1124.27
|Resistance 2
|1175.13
|Support 2
|1100.23
|Resistance 3
|1199.17
|Support 3
|1086.82
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 19.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 169 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1151 & ₹1113.95 yesterday to end at ₹1148.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend