Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1145.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1144 and closed slightly higher at 1145.6. The stock reached a high of 1151 and a low of 1113.95. With a market capitalization of 355,309.5 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects a strong position despite being below its 52-week high of 1339.55 and above its 52-week low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 169,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11161.72Support 11124.27
Resistance 21175.13Support 21100.23
Resistance 31199.17Support 31086.82
16 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 19.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9373 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 169 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1145.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1151 & 1113.95 yesterday to end at 1148.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

