Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1045 and closed at ₹1049.85, marking a gain of ₹4.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1050.05 and a low of ₹1014.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹325,512.90 crore, the bank's shares traded 4,865,402 times on the BSE. Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1339.55, while the low is ₹995.95.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1047.55
|Support 1
|1009.3
|Resistance 2
|1069.35
|Support 2
|992.85
|Resistance 3
|1085.8
|Support 3
|971.05
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1360.0, 32.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|16
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1050.05 & ₹1014.75 yesterday to end at ₹1027.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend