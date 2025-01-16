Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 1049.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1027.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1045 and closed at 1049.85, marking a gain of 4.85. The stock reached a high of 1050.05 and a low of 1014.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 325,512.90 crore, the bank's shares traded 4,865,402 times on the BSE. Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at 1339.55, while the low is 995.95.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, Axis Bank among 32 companies to announce earnings on January 16

https://www.livemint.com/companies/q3-results-today-reliance-infosys-axis-bank-among-32-companies-to-announce-earnings-on-january-16-11736990596695.html

16 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11047.55Support 11009.3
Resistance 21069.35Support 2992.85
Resistance 31085.8Support 3971.05
16 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1360.0, 32.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191816
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6838 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1049.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1050.05 & 1014.75 yesterday to end at 1027.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

