Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1318.95, reached a high of ₹1324.55 and a low of ₹1305.6 before closing at ₹1317.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹404181.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 1037551 shares traded.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1324.55 & ₹1305.6 yesterday to end at ₹1307.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend