Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1317.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1307.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1318.95, reached a high of 1324.55 and a low of 1305.6 before closing at 1317.8. The market capitalization stood at 404181.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1339.55 and the 52-week low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 1037551 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11619 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1317.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1324.55 & 1305.6 yesterday to end at 1307.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

