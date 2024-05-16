Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1125.75, closed at ₹1122.35, with a high of ₹1130.5 and a low of ₹1119. The market capitalization stood at ₹347,989.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1182.8, and the 52-week low was ₹909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 87,974 shares traded.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reported a ROE of 18.40% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.60% and 17.28% respectively.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% in the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 1127591.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and �% profit growth for the quarter.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 10.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 1.11% to reach ₹1140.15. Among its peers, State Bank Of India is experiencing a decline, while ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1131.2
|6.6
|0.59
|1169.3
|898.85
|794366.61
|State Bank Of India
|811.9
|-8.5
|-1.04
|839.6
|543.15
|724589.24
|Axis Bank
|1140.15
|12.55
|1.11
|1182.8
|909.1
|351915.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1671.9
|20.65
|1.25
|2063.0
|1544.15
|332360.34
|Punjab National Bank
|125.05
|0.8
|0.64
|142.9
|48.25
|137692.75
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank stock's today high was ₹1144.15, and the low was ₹1111.65.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 2.86%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1127.6
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price closed the day at ₹1140.15 - a 1.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1148.5 , 1157.8 , 1176.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1120.6 , 1102.0 , 1092.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 97.54% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 3 PM is 97.54% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1140.15, up by 1.11%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1137.9, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1127.6
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1133.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1138.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1138.7 then there can be further positive price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1124.23
|10 Days
|1134.97
|20 Days
|1101.66
|50 Days
|1083.91
|100 Days
|1087.62
|300 Days
|1044.77
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 117.92% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 2 PM is 117.92% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1133.3, up by 0.51%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Axis Bank reached a high of 1126.6 and a low of 1119.3. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 1126.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1129.03
|Support 1
|1121.73
|Resistance 2
|1131.47
|Support 2
|1116.87
|Resistance 3
|1136.33
|Support 3
|1114.43
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1124.75, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1127.6
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1124.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1121.0 and ₹1133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1121.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 104.35% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 1 PM is 104.35% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1121.4, showing a decrease of -0.55%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1135.23 and 1118.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1118.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1135.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1126.37
|Support 1
|1117.22
|Resistance 2
|1131.83
|Support 2
|1113.53
|Resistance 3
|1135.52
|Support 3
|1108.07
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.86%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their current positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank stock's low price today was ₹1111.65, while the high price reached ₹1133.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 81.42% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM has increased by 81.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1126.65, showing a slight decrease of -0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a peak of 1133.0 and a trough of 1116.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1122.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1135.23
|Support 1
|1118.53
|Resistance 2
|1142.47
|Support 2
|1109.07
|Resistance 3
|1151.93
|Support 3
|1101.83
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1124.23
|10 Days
|1134.97
|20 Days
|1101.66
|50 Days
|1083.91
|100 Days
|1087.62
|300 Days
|1044.77
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1127.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1127.6
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1127.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1121.0 and ₹1133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1121.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1122.4, showing an increase of -0.46%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1128.78 and 1117.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1117.28 and selling near hourly resistance 1128.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1122.15
|Support 1
|1112.15
|Resistance 2
|1126.9
|Support 2
|1106.9
|Resistance 3
|1132.15
|Support 3
|1102.15
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1114.65, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1127.6
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1121.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1113.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1113.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 1.16% to ₹1114.5, while its competitors showed mixed performance. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are experiencing declines, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1117.55
|-7.05
|-0.63
|1169.3
|898.85
|784781.12
|State Bank Of India
|810.9
|-9.5
|-1.16
|839.6
|543.15
|723696.78
|Axis Bank
|1114.5
|-13.1
|-1.16
|1182.8
|909.1
|343998.27
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1658.3
|7.05
|0.43
|2063.0
|1544.15
|329656.77
|Punjab National Bank
|124.45
|0.2
|0.16
|142.9
|48.25
|137032.09
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 46.84% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is 46.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1119, showing a decrease of -0.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1131.25 & a low of 1119.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.78
|Support 1
|1117.28
|Resistance 2
|1135.77
|Support 2
|1112.77
|Resistance 3
|1140.28
|Support 3
|1105.78
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.11% to reach ₹1128.85, outperforming its peers. While State Bank Of India's shares are declining, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1130.1
|5.5
|0.49
|1169.3
|898.85
|793594.15
|State Bank Of India
|820.3
|-0.1
|-0.01
|839.6
|543.15
|732085.92
|Axis Bank
|1128.85
|1.25
|0.11
|1182.8
|909.1
|348427.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1658.3
|7.05
|0.43
|2063.0
|1544.15
|329656.77
|Punjab National Bank
|125.55
|1.3
|1.05
|142.9
|48.25
|138243.3
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1126.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1127.6
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1126.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1121.0 and ₹1133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1121.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1131.45. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 22.91% to reach ₹1131.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|1.2%
|6 Months
|8.33%
|YTD
|2.34%
|1 Year
|22.91%
Pressure on banking stocks transitory, experts say; SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among top picks for long term
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/banking-stocks-to-buy-sbi-icici-bank-axis-bank-among-top-picks-for-long-term-11715774871282.html
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1133.6
|Support 1
|1121.0
|Resistance 2
|1138.7
|Support 2
|1113.5
|Resistance 3
|1146.2
|Support 3
|1108.4
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10215 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1122.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1130.5 & ₹1119 yesterday to end at ₹1122.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
