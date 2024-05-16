Active Stocks
Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

50 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 1127.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1140.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Axis Bank Share Price Highlights

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1125.75, closed at 1122.35, with a high of 1130.5 and a low of 1119. The market capitalization stood at 347,989.41 crore. The 52-week high was 1182.8, and the 52-week low was 909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 87,974 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:04:20 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:31:42 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reported a ROE of 18.40% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.60% and 17.28% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:05:24 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% in the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 1127591.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and �% profit growth for the quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:38:47 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:10:24 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 1.11% to reach 1140.15. Among its peers, State Bank Of India is experiencing a decline, while ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1131.26.60.591169.3898.85794366.61
State Bank Of India811.9-8.5-1.04839.6543.15724589.24
Axis Bank1140.1512.551.111182.8909.1351915.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1671.920.651.252063.01544.15332360.34
Punjab National Bank125.050.80.64142.948.25137692.75
16 May 2024, 05:32:36 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank stock's today high was 1144.15, and the low was 1111.65.

16 May 2024, 04:38:26 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 2.86%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:53:34 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price closed the day at 1140.15 - a 1.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1148.5 , 1157.8 , 1176.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1120.6 , 1102.0 , 1092.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:48:26 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 97.54% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 3 PM is 97.54% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1140.15, up by 1.11%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:31:07 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:13:51 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1137.9, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1133.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1138.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1138.7 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:01:43 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1124.23
10 Days1134.97
20 Days1101.66
50 Days1083.91
100 Days1087.62
300 Days1044.77
16 May 2024, 02:55:00 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:45:54 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 117.92% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 2 PM is 117.92% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1133.3, up by 0.51%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:33:54 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Axis Bank reached a high of 1126.6 and a low of 1119.3. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 1126.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11129.03Support 11121.73
Resistance 21131.47Support 21116.87
Resistance 31136.33Support 31114.43
16 May 2024, 02:12:12 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:04:35 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1124.75, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1124.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1121.0 and 1133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1121.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50:56 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 104.35% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 1 PM is 104.35% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1121.4, showing a decrease of -0.55%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:35:09 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1135.23 and 1118.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1118.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1135.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11126.37Support 11117.22
Resistance 21131.83Support 21113.53
Resistance 31135.52Support 31108.07
16 May 2024, 01:19:09 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.86%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their current positions.

16 May 2024, 01:02:39 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank stock's low price today was 1111.65, while the high price reached 1133.

16 May 2024, 12:50:45 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 81.42% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM has increased by 81.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1126.65, showing a slight decrease of -0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:35:15 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a peak of 1133.0 and a trough of 1116.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1122.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11135.23Support 11118.53
Resistance 21142.47Support 21109.07
Resistance 31151.93Support 31101.83
16 May 2024, 12:26:31 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:26:06 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1124.23
10 Days1134.97
20 Days1101.66
50 Days1083.91
100 Days1087.62
300 Days1044.77
16 May 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1127.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1127.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1121.0 and 1133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1121.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:54:57 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 1122.4, showing an increase of -0.46%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1128.78 and 1117.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1117.28 and selling near hourly resistance 1128.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11122.15Support 11112.15
Resistance 21126.9Support 21106.9
Resistance 31132.15Support 31102.15
16 May 2024, 11:24:31 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1114.65, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1121.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1113.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1113.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:14:39 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 1.16% to 1114.5, while its competitors showed mixed performance. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are experiencing declines, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1117.55-7.05-0.631169.3898.85784781.12
State Bank Of India810.9-9.5-1.16839.6543.15723696.78
Axis Bank1114.5-13.1-1.161182.8909.1343998.27
Kotak Mahindra Bank1658.37.050.432063.01544.15329656.77
Punjab National Bank124.450.20.16142.948.25137032.09
16 May 2024, 11:07:08 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:48:30 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 46.84% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is 46.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1119, showing a decrease of -0.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:37:54 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1131.25 & a low of 1119.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.78Support 11117.28
Resistance 21135.77Support 21112.77
Resistance 31140.28Support 31105.78
16 May 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:59:27 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.11% to reach 1128.85, outperforming its peers. While State Bank Of India's shares are declining, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1130.15.50.491169.3898.85793594.15
State Bank Of India820.3-0.1-0.01839.6543.15732085.92
Axis Bank1128.851.250.111182.8909.1348427.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank1658.37.050.432063.01544.15329656.77
Punjab National Bank125.551.31.05142.948.25138243.3
16 May 2024, 09:41:54 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:40:53 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1126.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1126.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1121.0 and 1133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1121.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17:51 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 1131.45. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 22.91% to reach 1131.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months1.2%
6 Months8.33%
YTD2.34%
1 Year22.91%
16 May 2024, 09:07:10 AM IST

Pressure on banking stocks transitory, experts say; SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among top picks for long term

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/banking-stocks-to-buy-sbi-icici-bank-axis-bank-among-top-picks-for-long-term-11715774871282.html

16 May 2024, 08:49:22 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11133.6Support 11121.0
Resistance 21138.7Support 21113.5
Resistance 31146.2Support 31108.4
16 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10215 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

16 May 2024, 08:03:09 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1122.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1130.5 & 1119 yesterday to end at 1122.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

