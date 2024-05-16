Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at ₹ 1140.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹ 1127.6

50 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 1127.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1140.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.