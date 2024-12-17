Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1150.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1147.95 and closed slightly higher at 1148.65. The stock reached a high of 1154.9 and a low of 1141.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 356,160.5 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 69,444 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1339.55 and above its low of 995.95.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1148.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1150.55

Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1148.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1143.3 and 1156.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1143.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1156.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22:49 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at 1146.60. Over the past year, however, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 2.73%, reaching 1146.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24584.80.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months-5.09%
6 Months-2.55%
YTD4.41%
1 Year2.73%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49:46 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11156.55Support 11143.3
Resistance 21162.4Support 21135.9
Resistance 31169.8Support 31130.05
17 Dec 2024, 08:32:42 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 18.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9265 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:06:33 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1148.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1154.9 & 1141.8 yesterday to end at 1150.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

