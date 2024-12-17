LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1150.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.