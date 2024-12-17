Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1147.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1148.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1154.9 and a low of ₹1141.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹356,160.5 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 69,444 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and above its low of ₹995.95.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1148.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1143.3 and ₹1156.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1143.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1156.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹1146.60. Over the past year, however, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 2.73%, reaching ₹1146.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24584.80.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|-5.09%
|6 Months
|-2.55%
|YTD
|4.41%
|1 Year
|2.73%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1156.55
|Support 1
|1143.3
|Resistance 2
|1162.4
|Support 2
|1135.9
|Resistance 3
|1169.8
|Support 3
|1130.05
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 18.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1154.9 & ₹1141.8 yesterday to end at ₹1150.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend