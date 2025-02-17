Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1008.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹1008.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹1015.95 and a low of ₹987.80 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹308,530.36 crore, Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1339.55, while the 52-week low is ₹934. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 993,800 shares for the session.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 30.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1015.95 & ₹987.80 yesterday to end at ₹996.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend