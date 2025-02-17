Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1008.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1008.30 and closed slightly lower at 1008.25. The stock experienced a high of 1015.95 and a low of 987.80 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 308,530.36 crore, Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at 1339.55, while the 52-week low is 934. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 993,800 shares for the session.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 30.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
17 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11408 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1008.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1015.95 & 987.80 yesterday to end at 996.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

