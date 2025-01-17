Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1034 and closed at ₹1027.35, witnessing a high of ₹1046.45 and a low of ₹1027.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹317,827.30 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank reached a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 211,755 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1027.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1046.45 & ₹1027.35 yesterday to end at ₹1040.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend