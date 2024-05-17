Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1143.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1132.3 and the close price was ₹1127.6. The high for the day was ₹1144.15 and the low was ₹1111.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹352,096.66 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low was at ₹909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 163,197 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reported a ROE of 18.40% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates predict a ROE of 17.60% in the current fiscal year and 17.28% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1127591.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a negative growth of -100.00% in revenue and an unknown percentage in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 10.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.29% to reach ₹1143.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While ICICI Bank is declining, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1130.45
|-0.75
|-0.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|793839.93
|State Bank Of India
|817.85
|5.95
|0.73
|839.6
|543.15
|729899.39
|Axis Bank
|1143.5
|3.35
|0.29
|1182.8
|909.1
|352949.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1697.0
|25.1
|1.5
|2063.0
|1544.15
|337350.02
|Punjab National Bank
|125.05
|0.0
|0.0
|142.9
|48.25
|137692.75
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank stock traded at a low of ₹1126 and a high of ₹1146.25 on the current day.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.29%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank indicates that the current bullish momentum may be weakening, potentially leading to a top or reversal in the near future.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed today at ₹1143.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1140.15
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price closed the day at ₹1143.5 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1149.6 , 1156.75 , 1168.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1130.7 , 1118.95 , 1111.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.60% lower than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 3 PM is 4.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1143.5, down by 0.29%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1143.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1140.15
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1143.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1120.6 and ₹1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1123.98
|10 Days
|1131.12
|20 Days
|1104.00
|50 Days
|1084.45
|100 Days
|1087.74
|300 Days
|1045.52
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 20.41% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank shares traded up until 2 PM is 20.41% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1143.4, up by 0.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1144.67 and 1139.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1139.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1144.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1144.3
|Support 1
|1139.65
|Resistance 2
|1147.0
|Support 2
|1137.7
|Resistance 3
|1148.95
|Support 3
|1135.0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1142.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1140.15
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1142.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1120.6 and ₹1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.61% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 1 PM is 36.61% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1142.55, up by 0.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
TCS, Axis Bank to HUL: 'These 30 shares to perform well irrespective of Lok Sabha election results'
Lok Sabha election 2024: Sectors like FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, IT Services, Private Banks and Capital Goods may perform well whatever the Lok Sabha poll results come on 4th June 2024
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-axis-bank-to-hul-these-30-shares-to-perform-well-irrespective-of-lok-sabha-elections-2024-results-11715931076857.html
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank reached a peak of 1144.45 and a low of 1139.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1142.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1144.67
|Support 1
|1139.72
|Resistance 2
|1147.03
|Support 2
|1137.13
|Resistance 3
|1149.62
|Support 3
|1134.77
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank may indicate a weakening of the current bullish trend, potentially signaling a possible peak or reversal in the near future.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The Axis Bank stock opened at ₹1126 and reached a high of ₹1144.45 during the day.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 55.99% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM has increased by 55.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1143.25, reflecting a 0.27% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1142.58 and 1134.13 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1134.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1142.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1142.7
|Support 1
|1137.75
|Resistance 2
|1144.85
|Support 2
|1134.95
|Resistance 3
|1147.65
|Support 3
|1132.8
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1139.7, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1140.15
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1139.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1120.6 and ₹1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 92.50% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 92.50% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1139.15, showing a slight increase of -0.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1142.22 and 1128.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1128.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1142.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1142.58
|Support 1
|1134.13
|Resistance 2
|1146.47
|Support 2
|1129.57
|Resistance 3
|1151.03
|Support 3
|1125.68
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.02% to reach ₹1139.95, while its counterparts in the banking industry are showing mixed results. While ICICI Bank is experiencing a decrease in its share price, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.35% respectively.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1140.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1140.15
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1140.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1120.6 and ₹1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 124.98% higher than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume of Axis Bank is 124.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1135.8, showing a decrease of -0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1141.15 & a low of 1127.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1142.22
|Support 1
|1128.22
|Resistance 2
|1148.68
|Support 2
|1120.68
|Resistance 3
|1156.22
|Support 3
|1114.22
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.54% to reach ₹1134, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. ICICI Bank is declining, whereas State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.14% respectively.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1128.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1140.15
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1128.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1120.6 and ₹1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by -0.96% and is currently trading at ₹1129.20. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have increased by 24.54% to ₹1129.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|3.93%
|6 Months
|11.01%
|YTD
|3.36%
|1 Year
|24.54%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1148.5
|Support 1
|1120.6
|Resistance 2
|1157.8
|Support 2
|1102.0
|Resistance 3
|1176.4
|Support 3
|1092.7
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10432 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1127.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1144.15 & ₹1111.65 yesterday to end at ₹1127.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
