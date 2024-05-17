Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank closed today at 1143.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's 1140.15

51 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1140.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1143.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights

Axis Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 1132.3 and the close price was 1127.6. The high for the day was 1144.15 and the low was 1111.65. The market capitalization stood at 352,096.66 crore. The 52-week high was at 1182.8 and the 52-week low was at 909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 163,197 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reported a ROE of 18.40% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates predict a ROE of 17.60% in the current fiscal year and 17.28% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:12 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1127591.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a negative growth of -100.00% in revenue and an unknown percentage in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:32 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.29% to reach 1143.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While ICICI Bank is declining, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1130.45-0.75-0.071169.3898.85793839.93
State Bank Of India817.855.950.73839.6543.15729899.39
Axis Bank1143.53.350.291182.8909.1352949.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1697.025.11.52063.01544.15337350.02
Punjab National Bank125.050.00.0142.948.25137692.75
17 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank stock traded at a low of 1126 and a high of 1146.25 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.29%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank indicates that the current bullish momentum may be weakening, potentially leading to a top or reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed today at ₹1143.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price closed the day at 1143.5 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1149.6 , 1156.75 , 1168.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1130.7 , 1118.95 , 1111.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.60% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 3 PM is 4.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1143.5, down by 0.29%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1143.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1143.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1120.6 and 1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1123.98
10 Days1131.12
20 Days1104.00
50 Days1084.45
100 Days1087.74
300 Days1045.52
17 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 20.41% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank shares traded up until 2 PM is 20.41% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1143.4, up by 0.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1144.67 and 1139.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1139.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1144.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11144.3Support 11139.65
Resistance 21147.0Support 21137.7
Resistance 31148.95Support 31135.0
17 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1142.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1142.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1120.6 and 1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.61% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 1 PM is 36.61% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1142.55, up by 0.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST TCS, Axis Bank to HUL: 'These 30 shares to perform well irrespective of Lok Sabha election results'

Lok Sabha election 2024: Sectors like FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, IT Services, Private Banks and Capital Goods may perform well whatever the Lok Sabha poll results come on 4th June 2024

17 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank reached a peak of 1144.45 and a low of 1139.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1142.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11144.67Support 11139.72
Resistance 21147.03Support 21137.13
Resistance 31149.62Support 31134.77
17 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank may indicate a weakening of the current bullish trend, potentially signaling a possible peak or reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The Axis Bank stock opened at 1126 and reached a high of 1144.45 during the day.

17 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 55.99% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM has increased by 55.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1143.25, reflecting a 0.27% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1142.58 and 1134.13 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1134.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1142.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11142.7Support 11137.75
Resistance 21144.85Support 21134.95
Resistance 31147.65Support 31132.8
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1123.98
10 Days1131.12
20 Days1104.00
50 Days1084.45
100 Days1087.74
300 Days1045.52
17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1139.7, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1139.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1120.6 and 1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 92.50% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 92.50% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1139.15, showing a slight increase of -0.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1142.22 and 1128.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1128.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1142.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11142.58Support 11134.13
Resistance 21146.47Support 21129.57
Resistance 31151.03Support 31125.68
17 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.02% to reach 1139.95, while its counterparts in the banking industry are showing mixed results. While ICICI Bank is experiencing a decrease in its share price, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1130.25-0.95-0.081169.3898.85793699.49
State Bank Of India821.259.351.15839.6543.15732933.75
Axis Bank1139.95-0.2-0.021182.8909.1351853.59
Kotak Mahindra Bank1688.5516.651.02063.01544.15335670.23
Punjab National Bank125.20.150.12142.948.25137857.91
17 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1140.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1140.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1120.6 and 1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 11.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 124.98% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume of Axis Bank is 124.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1135.8, showing a decrease of -0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1141.15 & a low of 1127.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11142.22Support 11128.22
Resistance 21148.68Support 21120.68
Resistance 31156.22Support 31114.22
17 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.54% to reach 1134, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. ICICI Bank is declining, whereas State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are all showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1123.85-7.35-0.651169.3898.85789205.19
State Bank Of India815.353.450.42839.6543.15727668.23
Axis Bank1134.0-6.15-0.541182.8909.1350017.08
Kotak Mahindra Bank1675.63.70.222063.01544.15333095.88
Punjab National Bank125.650.60.48142.948.25138353.41
17 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate a possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1128.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1140.15

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1128.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1120.6 and 1148.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1120.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1148.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by -0.96% and is currently trading at 1129.20. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have increased by 24.54% to 1129.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months3.93%
6 Months11.01%
YTD3.36%
1 Year24.54%
17 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11148.5Support 11120.6
Resistance 21157.8Support 21102.0
Resistance 31176.4Support 31092.7
17 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10432 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1127.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1144.15 & 1111.65 yesterday to end at 1127.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

