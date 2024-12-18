Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1149.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1150.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1151.65 and a low of ₹1130.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹356160.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 57,346 shares for Axis Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹1120 and reached a high of ₹1139.55. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹19.55, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the day.
Axis Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Axis Bank's trading volume has increased by 63.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1121.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Axis Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1127.47 and 1119.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1119.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1127.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1125.22
|Support 1
|1119.27
|Resistance 2
|1128.93
|Support 2
|1117.03
|Resistance 3
|1131.17
|Support 3
|1113.32
Axis Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1151.74
|10 Days
|1156.81
|20 Days
|1148.55
|50 Days
|1159.12
|100 Days
|1176.49
|300 Days
|1160.60
Axis Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1127.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1117.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1117.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Axis Bank has increased by 44.27% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1122.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.2%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a high of 1128.7 and a low of 1121.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price declined below the hourly support level of 1122.72 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 1118.63 and 1111.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1127.47
|Support 1
|1119.77
|Resistance 2
|1131.93
|Support 2
|1116.53
|Resistance 3
|1135.17
|Support 3
|1112.07
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by 1.22% today, reaching ₹1122.05, mirroring the trend seen among its competitors. Other banks like State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|State Bank Of India
|841.95
|-8.25
|-0.97
|912.1
|600.7
|751407.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1781.2
|-1.85
|-0.1
|1953.0
|1544.15
|354088.31
|Axis Bank
|1122.05
|-13.9
|-1.22
|1339.55
|995.95
|346328.63
|Bank Of Baroda
|252.2
|-3.75
|-1.47
|298.45
|214.85
|130421.75
|Punjab National Bank
|104.9
|-1.1
|-1.04
|142.9
|84.79
|115505.55
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Axis Bank has increased by 40.12% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1125, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1136.45 & a low of 1125.5 in the previous trading hour.
Axis Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with increased open interest in Axis Bank, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1135.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1127.18 and ₹1149.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1127.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1149.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹1135.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have appreciated by 2.24%, reaching ₹1135.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|-5.04%
|6 Months
|-4.67%
|YTD
|3.08%
|1 Year
|2.24%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1149.03
|Support 1
|1127.18
|Resistance 2
|1161.37
|Support 2
|1117.67
|Resistance 3
|1170.88
|Support 3
|1105.33
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1151.65 & ₹1130.5 yesterday to end at ₹1135.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend