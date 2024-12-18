Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1135.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1122.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1149.95 and closed slightly higher at 1150.55. The stock reached a high of 1151.65 and a low of 1130.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 356160.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 57,346 shares for Axis Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.39%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank's stock today recorded a low of 1120 and reached a high of 1139.55. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 19.55, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 63.55% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Axis Bank's trading volume has increased by 63.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1121.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1127.47 and 1119.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1119.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1127.47. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11125.22Support 11119.27
Resistance 21128.93Support 21117.03
Resistance 31131.17Support 31113.32
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1151.74
10 Days1156.81
20 Days1148.55
50 Days1159.12
100 Days1176.49
300 Days1160.60
18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1122.5, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1135.95

Axis Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1127.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1117.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1117.67 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 44.27% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Axis Bank has increased by 44.27% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1122.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.2%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:54 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank reached a high of 1128.7 and a low of 1121.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price declined below the hourly support level of 1122.72 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 1118.63 and 1111.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11127.47Support 11119.77
Resistance 21131.93Support 21116.53
Resistance 31135.17Support 31112.07
18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1123.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1135.95

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1127.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1117.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1117.67 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by 1.22% today, reaching 1122.05, mirroring the trend seen among its competitors. Other banks like State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
State Bank Of India841.95-8.25-0.97912.1600.7751407.7
Kotak Mahindra Bank1781.2-1.85-0.11953.01544.15354088.31
Axis Bank1122.05-13.9-1.221339.55995.95346328.63
Bank Of Baroda252.2-3.75-1.47298.45214.85130421.75
Punjab National Bank104.9-1.1-1.04142.984.79115505.55
18 Dec 2024, 11:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 21.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Dec 2024, 10:51 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 40.12% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Axis Bank has increased by 40.12% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1125, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1136.45 & a low of 1125.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11133.67Support 11122.72
Resistance 21140.53Support 21118.63
Resistance 31144.62Support 31111.77
18 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:57 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by 0.44% today, currently trading at 1131, in line with its peers. Other banks, including State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.14% and 0.17%, respectively.

18 Dec 2024, 09:46 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%

Axis Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with increased open interest in Axis Bank, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1135.65, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1135.95

Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1135.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1127.18 and 1149.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1127.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1149.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at 1135.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have appreciated by 2.24%, reaching 1135.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.51%
3 Months-5.04%
6 Months-4.67%
YTD3.08%
1 Year2.24%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11149.03Support 11127.18
Resistance 21161.37Support 21117.67
Resistance 31170.88Support 31105.33
18 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 20.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9150 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1150.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1151.65 & 1130.5 yesterday to end at 1135.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

