Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 996.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.