Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹995.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹996.75, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹997 and a low of ₹978 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹3,07,988.67 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 1,677,792 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,339.55 and a low of ₹934.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹995.45. However, over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has declined by 7.09%, also standing at ₹995.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-10.27%
|6 Months
|-13.9%
|YTD
|-6.74%
|1 Year
|-7.09%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1002.55
|Support 1
|980.95
|Resistance 2
|1011.9
|Support 2
|968.7
|Resistance 3
|1024.15
|Support 3
|959.35
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 30.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11217 k
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1677 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹996.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹997 & ₹978 yesterday to end at ₹995. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend