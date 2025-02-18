Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 996.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 995.95 and closed slightly higher at 996.75, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 997 and a low of 978 during the day. With a market capitalization of 3,07,988.67 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 1,677,792 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,339.55 and a low of 934.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at 995.45. However, over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has declined by 7.09%, also standing at 995.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-10.27%
6 Months-13.9%
YTD-6.74%
1 Year-7.09%
18 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11002.55Support 1980.95
Resistance 21011.9Support 2968.7
Resistance 31024.15Support 3959.35
18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 30.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11217 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1677 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹996.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 997 & 978 yesterday to end at 995. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

