Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened and closed at ₹1307.65. The high was ₹1315 and the low was ₹1300.05. The market capitalization was ₹403037.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low was ₹921. The BSE volume was 80842 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹1310.00. Over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has surged by 35.15% to ₹1310.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|12.03%
|6 Months
|16.52%
|YTD
|18.3%
|1 Year
|35.15%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1315.07
|Support 1
|1296.32
|Resistance 2
|1326.13
|Support 2
|1288.63
|Resistance 3
|1333.82
|Support 3
|1277.57
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1326.0, 1.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1315 & ₹1300.05 yesterday to end at ₹1303.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend