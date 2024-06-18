Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1180.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1186.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1176.25, closed at 1174.4, with a high of 1184.25 and a low of 1170.5. The market capitalization was 365199.96 crore. The 52-week high was 1241.9 and the 52-week low was 921. The BSE volume was 651288 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:43:45 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:38:52 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1186.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1180.55

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1186.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1172.48 and 1187.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1172.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1187.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22:55 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 1184.50. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 20.87% to reach 1184.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to reach 23570.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months6.49%
6 Months5.42%
YTD7.14%
1 Year20.87%
18 Jun 2024, 08:52:07 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11187.13Support 11172.48
Resistance 21193.22Support 21163.92
Resistance 31201.78Support 31157.83
18 Jun 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 6.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9402 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1174.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1184.25 & 1170.5 yesterday to end at 1174.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

