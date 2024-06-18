Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1176.25, closed at ₹1174.4, with a high of ₹1184.25 and a low of ₹1170.5. The market capitalization was ₹365199.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1241.9 and the 52-week low was ₹921. The BSE volume was 651288 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1186.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1180.55
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1186.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1172.48 and ₹1187.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1172.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1187.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹1184.50. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 20.87% to reach ₹1184.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to reach 23570.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|6.49%
|6 Months
|5.42%
|YTD
|7.14%
|1 Year
|20.87%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1187.13
|Support 1
|1172.48
|Resistance 2
|1193.22
|Support 2
|1163.92
|Resistance 3
|1201.78
|Support 3
|1157.83
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 6.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9402 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1174.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1184.25 & ₹1170.5 yesterday to end at ₹1174.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend