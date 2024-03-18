Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1058.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1048.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank's stock opened at 1057.65 and closed at 1058.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1057.65, while the low was 1030.6. The market capitalization stood at 323478.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1151.5 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 464976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1058.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 464,976 shares with a closing price of 1058.5.

