Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plunges on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 1052.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1049.95, reached a high of 1051, and a low of 1013.75 before closing at 1052.8. The market capitalization was 316144.16 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5 and the low was 850. The BSE volume for the day was 185932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1024.15, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹1052.8

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1024.15 with a percent change of -2.72 and a net change of -28.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1052.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Axis Bank had a volume of 185,932 shares with a closing price of 1052.8.

