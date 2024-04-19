Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plunges on the Market Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1049.95, reached a high of ₹1051, and a low of ₹1013.75 before closing at ₹1052.8. The market capitalization was ₹316144.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5 and the low was ₹850. The BSE volume for the day was 185932 shares.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1024.15 with a percent change of -2.72 and a net change of -28.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on BSE, Axis Bank had a volume of 185,932 shares with a closing price of ₹1052.8.
