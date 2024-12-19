Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1135.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1139.2 and closed slightly lower at 1135.95. The stock reached a high of 1139.55 and a low of 1116.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 351626.9 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its stability, as it trades within a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 43,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17:52 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 1.57%, currently trading at 1104.80. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 0.18%, also reaching 1104.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, climbing to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months-6.41%
6 Months-8.51%
YTD1.81%
1 Year0.18%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11136.12Support 11112.17
Resistance 21149.98Support 21102.08
Resistance 31160.07Support 31088.22
19 Dec 2024, 08:33:14 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 21.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8545 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:06:16 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1135.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1139.55 & 1116.5 yesterday to end at 1123.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

