Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1139.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹1135.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1139.55 and a low of ₹1116.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹351626.9 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its stability, as it trades within a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 43,959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 1.57%, currently trading at ₹1104.80. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 0.18%, also reaching ₹1104.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, climbing to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|-6.41%
|6 Months
|-8.51%
|YTD
|1.81%
|1 Year
|0.18%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1136.12
|Support 1
|1112.17
|Resistance 2
|1149.98
|Support 2
|1102.08
|Resistance 3
|1160.07
|Support 3
|1088.22
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 21.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1139.55 & ₹1116.5 yesterday to end at ₹1123.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend