Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1303.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1308.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1300, reached a high of 1318, and a low of 1294.8 before closing at 1303.95. The market capitalization stood at 404,483.49 crore. The 52-week high was 1339.55, and the 52-week low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 225,178 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1326.0, 1.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202121
    Buy17171615
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10987 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1303.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1318 & 1294.8 yesterday to end at 1308.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.