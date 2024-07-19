Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1300, reached a high of ₹1318, and a low of ₹1294.8 before closing at ₹1303.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹404,483.49 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1339.55, and the 52-week low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 225,178 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1326.0, 1.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1318 & ₹1294.8 yesterday to end at ₹1308.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend