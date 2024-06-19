Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock on the rise as investors show confidence

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1190, closed at ₹1180.55, with a high of ₹1193.05 and a low of ₹1181.4. The market capitalization was ₹367,872.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1241.9 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume was 72,845 shares traded.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.78% to reach ₹1200.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank Of Baroda is declining, but ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1141.5
|18.45
|1.64
|1171.55
|898.85
|801599.61
|State Bank Of India
|848.8
|4.2
|0.5
|912.1
|543.15
|757521.06
|Axis Bank
|1200.55
|9.3
|0.78
|1241.9
|921.0
|370558.21
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1734.85
|15.25
|0.89
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344874.3
|Bank Of Baroda
|285.9
|-1.3
|-0.45
|298.45
|185.65
|147849.24
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1198.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1191.25
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1197.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1202.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1202.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by -0.19% and is currently trading at ₹1189.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 23.43% to reach ₹1189.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|3 Months
|5.67%
|6 Months
|6.4%
|YTD
|8.13%
|1 Year
|23.43%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1197.22
|Support 1
|1184.37
|Resistance 2
|1202.03
|Support 2
|1176.33
|Resistance 3
|1210.07
|Support 3
|1171.52
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 6.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9822 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1180.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1193.05 & ₹1181.4 yesterday to end at ₹1180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend