Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock on the rise as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1191.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1198.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1190, closed at 1180.55, with a high of 1193.05 and a low of 1181.4. The market capitalization was 367,872.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 1241.9 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume was 72,845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.78% to reach 1200.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank Of Baroda is declining, but ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1141.518.451.641171.55898.85801599.61
State Bank Of India848.84.20.5912.1543.15757521.06
Axis Bank1200.559.30.781241.9921.0370558.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank1734.8515.250.891987.01544.15344874.3
Bank Of Baroda285.9-1.3-0.45298.45185.65147849.24
19 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1198.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1191.25

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1197.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1202.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1202.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has dropped by -0.19% and is currently trading at 1189.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 23.43% to reach 1189.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.67%
3 Months5.67%
6 Months6.4%
YTD8.13%
1 Year23.43%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11197.22Support 11184.37
Resistance 21202.03Support 21176.33
Resistance 31210.07Support 31171.52
19 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 6.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9822 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1180.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1193.05 & 1181.4 yesterday to end at 1180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.