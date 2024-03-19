Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1048.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1061.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1045.3, closed at 1048.3, with a high of 1066.7 and a low of 1043.3. The market cap stood at 327505.54 cr. The 52-week high was 1151.5 and the 52-week low was 814.25. The BSE volume was 272522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1048.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 272,522 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1048.3.

