Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1122.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1110.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1101.95 and closed at 1122.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1119 and a low of 1101.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 347,332.4 crore, Axis Bank's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of 1339.55 and low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a volume of 78,782 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1375.0, 23.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
20 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8717 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1122.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1119 & 1101.1 yesterday to end at 1110.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

