Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1101.95 and closed at ₹1122.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1119 and a low of ₹1101.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹347,332.4 crore, Axis Bank's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a volume of 78,782 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 23.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1119 & ₹1101.1 yesterday to end at ₹1110.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend