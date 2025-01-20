Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1006.95 and closed at ₹1040.20, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1011.95 and a low of ₹974.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹306,761.50 crore. Axis Bank's 52-week high is ₹1339.55, while the 52-week low matches the day's low at ₹974.45. The BSE volume recorded was 638,281 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹993.00. However, over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have declined by 9.70%, reaching the same price of ₹993.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.77%
|3 Months
|-12.22%
|6 Months
|-23.31%
|YTD
|-6.92%
|1 Year
|-9.7%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1010.93
|Support 1
|973.83
|Resistance 2
|1029.87
|Support 2
|955.67
|Resistance 3
|1048.03
|Support 3
|936.73
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 301.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1011.95 & ₹974.45 yesterday to end at ₹991.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend