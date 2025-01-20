Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -4.71 %. The stock closed at 1040.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1006.95 and closed at 1040.20, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1011.95 and a low of 974.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 306,761.50 crore. Axis Bank's 52-week high is 1339.55, while the 52-week low matches the day's low at 974.45. The BSE volume recorded was 638,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 993.00. However, over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have declined by 9.70%, reaching the same price of 993.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.77%
3 Months-12.22%
6 Months-23.31%
YTD-6.92%
1 Year-9.7%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11010.93Support 1973.83
Resistance 21029.87Support 2955.67
Resistance 31048.03Support 3936.73
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8581 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 301.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1040.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1011.95 & 974.45 yesterday to end at 991.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.