Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 1191.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1226.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1194.9, closed at 1191.25 with a high of 1243 and a low of 1186.65. The market cap was 378,871.78 crore with a 52-week high of 1241.9 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 257,409 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1191.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1243 & 1186.65 yesterday to end at 1191.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

