Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1194.9, closed at ₹1191.25 with a high of ₹1243 and a low of ₹1186.65. The market cap was ₹378,871.78 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1241.9 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 257,409 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1191.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1243 & ₹1186.65 yesterday to end at ₹1191.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend