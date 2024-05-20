Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1101.3, reached a high of ₹1145, and closed at ₹1141.4. The lowest point of the day was ₹1101.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was ₹353,594.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1182.8, and the 52-week low was ₹909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10542 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1145 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1130.7 and ₹1149.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1130.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1149.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹1145.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 24.78%, reaching ₹1145.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.9%
|3 Months
|4.64%
|6 Months
|14.78%
|YTD
|3.54%
|1 Year
|24.78%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1149.6
|Support 1
|1130.7
|Resistance 2
|1156.75
|Support 2
|1118.95
|Resistance 3
|1168.5
|Support 3
|1111.8
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1145 & ₹1101.3 yesterday to end at ₹1141.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
