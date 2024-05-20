Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1141.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1145 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1101.3, reached a high of 1145, and closed at 1141.4. The lowest point of the day was 1101.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was 353,594.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1182.8, and the 52-week low was 909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1145, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1141.4

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price is at 1145 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1130.7 and 1149.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1130.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1149.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 1145.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 24.78%, reaching 1145.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months4.64%
6 Months14.78%
YTD3.54%
1 Year24.78%
20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11149.6Support 11130.7
Resistance 21156.75Support 21118.95
Resistance 31168.5Support 31111.8
20 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10432 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1141.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1145 & 1101.3 yesterday to end at 1141.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

