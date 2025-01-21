Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 991.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 993.75 and closed slightly lower at 991.25. The stock reached a high of 993.75 and a low of 976.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 305,833 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 2,632,409 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 1,339.55, while the 52-week low stands at 974.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1995.97Support 1978.27
Resistance 21003.93Support 2968.53
Resistance 31013.67Support 3960.57
21 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 31.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141414
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9745 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 270.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹991.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 993.75 & 976.95 yesterday to end at 988.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

