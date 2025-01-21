Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹993.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹991.25. The stock reached a high of ₹993.75 and a low of ₹976.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹305,833 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 2,632,409 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1,339.55, while the 52-week low stands at ₹974.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|995.97
|Support 1
|978.27
|Resistance 2
|1003.93
|Support 2
|968.53
|Resistance 3
|1013.67
|Support 3
|960.57
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 31.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 270.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹993.75 & ₹976.95 yesterday to end at ₹988.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend