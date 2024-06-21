Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1226.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1237.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1233.95, reached a high of 1241.55 and a low of 1220.4, before closing at 1226.25. The market capitalization stood at 382471.26 crore. The 52-week high was 1243 and the low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 118212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11247.33Support 11226.83
Resistance 21254.37Support 21213.37
Resistance 31267.83Support 31206.33
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 2.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10395 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1226.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1241.55 & 1220.4 yesterday to end at 1226.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

